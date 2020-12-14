Illinois Electoral College chose Joe Biden for president

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois members of the Electoral College have chosen Joe Biden for president.

The 20-0 vote in favor of the Democratic president-elect on Monday was announced by the Illinois Electoral College chairwoman, Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

Presidential electors coast to coast are casting the votes that will choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, a formality that has taken on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for re-election.