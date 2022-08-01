TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), John J. Kim, issued a seal order for a Kroger located at 201 E. Bidwell St. in Taylorville due to asbestos Friday.

According to a press release from the state of Illinois, all occupants were removed from the building after Illinois EPA inspectors located contaminated materials were located in areas available to the public.

The Illinois EPA initially received a complaint Friday about renovation and demolition activity that was taking place in the store. Inspectors observed a licensed asbestos contractor, SSI Services, LLC, conducting asbestos removal on the property.

Removal operations render asbestos-containing material friable, which can cause the uncontrolled discharge of asbestos fibers into the environment. While SSI had constructed a containment, contaminated materials were observed in areas available to the public.

Illinois EPA requested that the renovations cease, and sealed the building and all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the grocery store until all investigations determined necessary by the Illinois EPA had occurred.

This case was also referred to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, citing violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board Regulations for illegally discharging asbestos into the environment.

Currently, only persons authorized, in writing, by the Illinois EPA may access the sealed portion of the property to conduct the removal.

The seal order will remain in effect until the Illinois EPA rescinds it.