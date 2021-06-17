Illinois expanding voting protections for residents

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that expanded voting protections for Illinois residents Thursday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, SB 825 will expand access to the ballot box for Illinois residents by increasing access to curbside voting, establish permanent vote by mail registries, establish a central polling location in counties across the state, strengthen cybersecurity standards for election authorities in Illinois, and provide viable voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals.

County sheriffs outside of Cook County will also now be allowed to establish polling locations at county jails, to allow Individuals awaiting trial who are residents of the community surrounding the county jail to vote.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is happy to have the state stand for accessible democracy.

“With attacks on voting rights on the rise in states across the nation, Illinois is proud to stand up for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy,” Pritzker said. “This legislation articulates the rights of Illinois citizens to vote by mail, allows those awaiting trial to cast their ballots, and makes a state holiday of Election Day 2022. I want to thank sponsors Senate President Don Harmon and Representative Maurice West, as well as the Women’s Legislative Caucus leadership, and county clerks across the state for their commitment to protecting the fundamental right to vote.”

The law also establishes June 28, 2022, as the date of the 2022 general primary election. The law goes into effect immediately.

More information on voting is available on the Illinois States Board of Elections website.