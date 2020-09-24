Illinois extends driver’s license renewal period

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois has extended residents’ time to get their driver’s license renewed.

Secretary of State Jesse White gave an extension until Nov. 1, 2020, but now he has extended the deadline to next February.

Residents now have ample time to head to an office and renew driver’s licenses and I.D. cards that expire in October, November, December, and January.

However, license plates stickers remain extended only until Nov. 1 because they can be easily renewed online.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected