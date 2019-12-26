Illinois gets $40M in federal funding for early childhood

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles as he explains legislation he’s backing to make it easier for taxpayers to locate information about lobbyists, their clients, and campaign contributions, in his Statehouse office, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The bill will also create an ethics commission to recommend other ethics measures after a federal bribery complaint against former Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

CHICAGO (AP) — State officials say Illinois will get over $40 million in federal funding for early childhood programs over the next three years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the funding earlier this week.

The state will get $13.4 million a year through 2022 to build programs and expand preschool programs for low-income and moderate-income families. The money comes from a competitive grant program administrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, Illinois is increasing reimbursement rates for child care providers and adding a new commission to look early education statewide.