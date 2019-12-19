Illinois governor merges pension funds in cost-cutting move

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure into law consolidating 649 local pension programs for police employees and firefighters, a move designed to bolster investment returns and save overhead costs.
The Democrat signed the measure Wednesday. It creates two statewide accounts _ one for police and one for firefighters _ a goal that has eluded Illinois politicians for 70 years.
The first-term governor says by pooling the combined $15 billion in assets in the two funds, returns will grow by as much as $2.5 billion in the first five years while cutting municipal costs for administering separate funds.