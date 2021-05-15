Illinois health officials report 1,513 new cases of COVID-19, 47 deaths

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO  Illinois public health officials reported 1,513 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 47 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Coles County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DeWitt County: 1 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Fulton County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Knox County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Logan County: 1 female 70s
  • Macon County: 1 female 60s
  • Macoupin County: 1 female 100+
  • McLean County: 1 female 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
  • Stark County: 1 female 50s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s
  • Will County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,365,020 cases, including 22,415 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,856 specimens for a total of 23,761,576. As of Friday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 228 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 8 to May 14 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 8 to May 14 is 2.9 percent.

A total of 10,322,253 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,658 doses. On Friday, 92,923 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

