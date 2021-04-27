Illinois House Committee holds COVID-19 vaccine hearing

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois House Human Services and Health Care Availability & Accessibility Committee held a hearing on the COVID-19 Vaccine Tuesday.

During the hearing, Illinois lawmakers were updated on the distribution of the vaccine around the state.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state is making a good effort to provide the vaccine to rural communities around the state.

“We are closing gaps in rural populations intentionally by deploying mobile missions throughout the rural areas of Illinois,” Ezike said. “We have had 30 mobile missions deployed in the last two months and on average one to six percent of the target county population gets vaccinated during each of these missions.”

Ezike also said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for use again around the state after its use was paused by the CDC.

“I know that there is some demand, for people who may have been a little spooked by the pause… they still have two other options,” Ezike said.

