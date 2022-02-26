SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Hunters in Illinois harvested about 147,000 deer this season, with most of those numbers coming during the archery and firearm periods.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the preliminary total of 147,004 deer is behind the 2020-2021 season harvest of 162,752 deer.

This season hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.

Archery and traditional firearm seasons brought in the highest total harvests.

Archery hunters took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer. Firearm hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer.

According to the department, the highest harvest total was in Pike County where hunters harvested 4,106 deer.