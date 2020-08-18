The United States Postal Service warns 46 states including Illinois, it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots will be delivered on time for the November election.Congress is now scrambling to figure out how to make sure mail-in ballots meet state deadlines.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The United States Postal Service warns 46 states including Illinois, it cannot guarantee all mail-in ballots will be delivered on time for the November election.

Voters in four different states filed a lawsuit Monday saying cost-cutting measures by the Trump Administration weakens their right to vote. States are also weighing legal action.

But while some people experience mail delays, Congressman Rodney Davis said it’s not the president’s fault.

Congress is now scrambling to figure out how to make sure mail-in ballots meet state deadlines.

This is after the USPS notified states, including Illinois, that millions of Americans may not be able to submit their votes in time.

“During this pandemic, we have seen personnel issues on routes that they can’t cover. That’s a problem related to the pandemic, not a lack of investment by the federal government,” Davis said.

Complaints are increasing about slower delivery times, mailboxes, and high-speed letter sorters being removed in some areas across the country.

The postmaster general’s office said mail-in ballots will not automatically run as priority mail.

Republican Congressmen Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood blame COVID-19 for a lot of the postal services recent troubles.

Lahood wrote in a statement,

“Covid-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of our society, including our postal service and how Americans may choose to vote in this upcoming election.”

However, Democrats like Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Senator Dick Durbin disagree, accusing the Trump Administration of making decisions that keep people from casting mail-in ballots.

Statement from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos

Both saying, they will return to Washington to hold the administration accountable.

Pres. Trump made a mess of the pandemic & now he’s making a mess of the postal service.



Sen. McConnell should bring the Senate back to Washington immediately to stop the destruction of @USPS—we never should have left without making a deal on #COVID19 relief in the first place. https://t.co/yOQGbWHtwx — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 17, 2020

The president, now walking back statements he recently said on Fox Business, suggesting he wants to withhold funding for the postal service to slow mail-in voting.

“They want 25 billion dollars — billion — for the Post Office{…} Now they need that money in order to have the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” President Trump said. “By the way, those are just two items, but if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

Davis said that is not the reason Illinoisans are experiencing late mail.

“It’s a conspiracy that exists that the post office, somehow, is trying to stop service to stop mail-in voting is just a conspiracy theory at that,” Rodney Davis said.

He also said making sure postal offices have enough employees to run the postal routes will mitigate the delay people are experiencing. He said the pandemic and quarantining is hindering people from going to work and slowing services.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed to testify before House lawmakers next Monday about changes to the USPS. And Rodney Davis wants to make sure people know mail-in voting is safe and encourages voters not to wait until the election day to submit their ballots.

