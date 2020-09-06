Illinois mail-in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 1 million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election.

That’s roughly triple the number of the last presidential election contest in 2016. The record number during the coronavirus pandemic has left election officials scrambling to adjust. Some are hiring more staff. Some voters are also worried about the process with reports of mail delays and drop boxes not available in all parts of the state. Meanwhile, a partisan battle over the practice is making its way through the courts weeks before the first ballots are scheduled to go out later this month.

