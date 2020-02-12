Illinois man arrested for child pornography

JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Illinois State Police said Alex Abreu was arrested Tuesday after the Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at a residence in Joliet. The search warrant was pursuant to a tip received alleging files containing child pornography were uploaded to social media accounts.

During the execution of the warrant, ISP investigators came in contact with Abreu and arrested him for one count of felony possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Abreu is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.