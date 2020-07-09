Illinois man faces new charges in 2019 killing of deputy

Floyd Brown, 41

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal grand jury has returned several new charges against an Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy who was part of a federal fugitive task force trying to serve an arrest warrant.

The Rockford grand jury in a superseding indictment returned Tuesday adds several weapons-related counts against 41-year-old Floyd E. Brown of Springfield including one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, as well as one count of attempting to kill a deputy U.S. marshal and two special deputy marshals. Brown has already pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other weapons charges in the case.

