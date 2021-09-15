Illinois man gets 10 year prison sentence for enticement of minor

URBANA, Ill. – An Illinois man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.

Michael D. Turner, 36, of Rantoul, Ill., will spend 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a 16-year-old girl in an effort to entice her into a sexual relationship.

Turner was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien – who also is the Deputy Bureau Chief with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – represented the government in this case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.