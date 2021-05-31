Illinois man working on sign dies after falling 60 feet

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A 41-year-old Illinois man has died in a work-related fall in southwest Illinois.

The man was working on a hotel sign Friday afternoon in Pontoon Beach when he fell about 60 feet from a bucket lift that had broken from its support arm, according to Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn.

The man was identified as Timothy M. Funk of Vandalia.

Authorities did not know why the bucket broke. Authorities are investigation what happened to the bucket lift. Funk was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the death.

Pontoon Beach is rough 13 miles (20.92 kilometers) from St. Louis.