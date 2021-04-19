Illinois National Guard deployed to Chicago to assist “as needed” ahead of verdict in Chauvin trial

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the Illinois National Guard will be activated to support the Chicago Police Department as a verdict is expected in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

The governor’s office said members will be deployed beginning tomorrow to help as needed. The National Guard will help to manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights.

Pritzker also directed Illinois State Police to support the Chicago Police Department. The state emergency operations center is also monitoring operations throughout the state and will help local governments if needed.