Illinois nears 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now 39,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.

This is a 2,724-case increase since Thursday. Additionally, there were 107 more deaths reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,795.

Pritzker stressed the amount of new cases comes from the increase in frequency and accessibility to testing for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the governor extended the Illinois stay-at-home order through the end of May as the state. However, this version is modified and will go into effect May 1. It slowly opens more businesses and requires the use of face masks when in public.

For more information, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health‘s website.

Watch the full press conference below.

