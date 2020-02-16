Illinois now accepting nominees for volunteer service awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are accepting nominations for volunteer service awards aimed at highlighting the importance of community service by individuals and businesses.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service will be taking nominations until Feb. 21. Volunteer awards will be presented to one person age 18 and younger, one adult ranging from 19 to 54 years old and one senior, who is at least 55 years old.

An awards ceremony will be held on April 21 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

Please visit www.serve.illinois.gov for nomination forms and more information.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. The Commission is accomplishing this mission through the support of local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois’ AmeriCorps program.