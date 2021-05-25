Illinois Office of Tourism encourages drivers to explore Illinois landmarks before Memorial Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Office of Tourism (IoT) has released road trip itineraries to encourage drivers to visit Illinois’ unique experiences.

“The Time for Me to Drive campaign highlights the fun and beauty of Illinois’ diverse communities, from our state parks to our wineries to our architectural landmarks,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The campaign’s stated goal is to highlight experiences exclusive to Illinois, such as President Lincoln’s home in Springfield, and the Gemini Giant in Wilmington. The itineraries are broken up into categories such as “Family Fun,” “Outdoors and Regional” and “Arts, Culture and History.”

With National Road Trip Day on May 28 leading right into Memorial Day weekend, AAA estimates more than 1.7 million Illinois residents are expected to be on the road.

Those interested in the itineraries can go to EnjoyIllinois.com.