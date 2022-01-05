Illinois officer shoots, wounds man following disturbance

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois police chief said Wednesday that he’s asked state police to investigate an overnight incident in which an officer shot and wounded a man following a disturbance.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the man is expected to survive, but he declined to release details of the events that preceded Tuesday night’s shooting.

“I can’t get into why he was shot,” the chief told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.

The man was shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday along the northern edge of South Roxana in an area east of Highway 111.

Coles said the man was shot after a disturbance but he declined to elaborate. The man’s name has not been released.

Coles said Wednesday that everything he’s seen so far tells him the shooting was justified but he’s asked the Illinois State Police to do the investigation.

After the shooting, officers suffered sprains and other injuries while arresting the man, Coles said. He said “multiple departments” were involved in the arrest but declined to be specific.

South Roxana is a Madison County village of about 2,000 residents that’s located about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) east of St. Louis.