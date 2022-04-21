Moody’s cites “solid tax revenue growth,” “financial reserves” and “its strongest fund balance in over a decade” in upgrading state’s general obligation bonds and build Illinois bonds

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois received its third credit rating upgrade from Moody’s Investor Service, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

This is the second upgrade from Moody’s in less than a year and the third overall in two decades.

A state bond rating is a measure of the state’s credit quality. A higher bond rating means the state can borrow at a lower interest rate, which saves taxpayers millions of dollars.

Thursday’s upgrade credited the state’s “Solid tax revenue growth over the past year.” Pritzker said that means Illinois is on its way to a better future.

“Illinois was in a deep hole in the years before I was sworn into the governorship, and together with the General Assembly, step by step, we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing,” Pritzker said.

Moody’s noted the state is on track to close the current fiscal year with its strongest fund balance in more than a decade.

The upgrade comes after Illinois recently enacted its fourth consecutive balanced budget, distributed $1.8 billion in tax relief to working families, established the state’s first Rainy-Day Fund in 18 years, and overpaid its pensions by $500 million.

As previously reported, Illinois’ FY2023 budget: