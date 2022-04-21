CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois received its third credit rating upgrade from Moody’s Investor Service, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.
This is the second upgrade from Moody’s in less than a year and the third overall in two decades.
A state bond rating is a measure of the state’s credit quality. A higher bond rating means the state can borrow at a lower interest rate, which saves taxpayers millions of dollars.
Thursday’s upgrade credited the state’s “Solid tax revenue growth over the past year.” Pritzker said that means Illinois is on its way to a better future.
“Illinois was in a deep hole in the years before I was sworn into the governorship, and together with the General Assembly, step by step, we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing,” Pritzker said.
Moody’s noted the state is on track to close the current fiscal year with its strongest fund balance in more than a decade.
The upgrade comes after Illinois recently enacted its fourth consecutive balanced budget, distributed $1.8 billion in tax relief to working families, established the state’s first Rainy-Day Fund in 18 years, and overpaid its pensions by $500 million.
As previously reported, Illinois’ FY2023 budget:
- Deposits $1 billion to the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF) across FY2022 and FY2023 – the first deposits in 18 years. Also creates ongoing, permanent funding for BSF for the first time.
- Contributes an additional $500 million directly towards state unfunded pension liabilities, reducing long-term liabilities by an estimated $1.8 billion
- Pays down $4 billion in debts across FY2022 and FY2023, including eliminating the payment delays in the employee and retiree health insurance program through $898 million in FY2022 supplemental appropriations.
- Keeps pace with payment of the state’s bills, with estimated bill payment delays at the lowest levels since before the Great Recession, saving taxpayers hundreds of millions in unnecessary interest costs