Illinois police issue Amber Alert for abducted Indiana infant

(WTVO) — The Illinois Amber Alert system has issued an alert for 7-month old Xeniyah Sanders, who was reportedly abducted from her home on Monday.

According to police, Xeniyah’s mother said a man named Leandre Nutull entered her home through a window and took the child without permission.

Nutull is described as a 35-year-old black male, 5’9″, 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, driving a gray 2006 Acura TL 4-door sedan with Illinois license plate number CU62616.

Xeniyah is described as a black female, 24 inches tall, weighing 19 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front, with text that read: “Grandpa is one in a melon.”

Anyone with information on Nutull or Xeniyah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

