Illinois police officer charged with head-butting suspect

RIVERTON, Ill. (The State Journal-Register) — A central Illinois police officer has been charged with felony aggravated battery and official misconduct after he allegedly head-butted a drunken driving suspect earlier this month.

Riverton Police Officer Grant D. Peterson allegedly grabbed Jacob Melton of Mechanicsburg by the neck and head butted him on Feb. 5. He has turned himself in to the Sangamon County Jail this week and was released after posting $500 bond.

An attorney for the village of Riverton says Peterson has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and that the village board will be briefed on the incident during a special meeting scheduled for Monday night.