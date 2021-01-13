Illinois police reform bill clears House, heads to governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House has passed a controversial police reform bill which will now head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.

House Bill 3653 passed the House with a 60-50 vote after being approved by the Senate just before 5 a.m.

A modified version of the comprehensive police reform plan would eliminate cash bail within 2 years; allow the use of deadly force only when an officer acts in self defense or defending others from bodily harm; makes it easier to decertify officers by eliminating signed affidavit of complaint; limits the purchase of specialized tactical (military) equipment; and mandates the use of police body cameras for all officers by 2025.

A provision which would have removed qualified immunity for individual police officers, potentially exposing them to civil lawsuits, was eliminated from the new version of the bill.

Law enforcement across Illinois have opposed the bill.

“It will make it difficult, if not impossible, to hold suspects in custody when they have been accused of crimes,” said Loves Park Police Chief Chuck Lynde. “It prevents the use of force in almost all situations, including those which are life threatening.”

The bill was introduced by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in response to nationwide social justice calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

67th District Representative Maurice West (D) is part of the legislative Black Caucus, which helped write the amendment.

Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford), who voted against the bill, said, “This proposal will put violent offenders back on the streets, put an end to cash bail, endangers our residents and threatens the law enforcement profession in Illinois. It’s unbelievable. The safety and wellbeing of our communities and citizens are at stake here. We cannot afford not to get criminal justice reform right. Unfortunately, those who supported this bill, did not agree.

“I respect our local law enforcement and value the safety of our communities above all else. This was shortsighted and devastating anti-police legislation that should not have passed. I voted no this morning and vow to continue standing with our police officers.”

The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition released the following statement Wednesday: