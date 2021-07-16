Illinois-produced salad brand being investigated in salmonella outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois-produced salad brand may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella. The investigation has led to a possible connection to Brightfarms brand Sunny Crunch salad, which is produced in Rochelle, IL.

The five cases found in Illinois had previously purchased Sunny Crunch salads prior to becoming sick.

Officials with IDPH recommend anyone with a Sunny Crunch salad to throw it out. Anyone who has eaten one, and begun to feel symptoms such as headaches, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration within 12-72 hours are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

More information and updates are available here.