Illinois programs to get $7M in federal COVID-19 relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials say more than $7 million in federal funding will be going to organizations to help Illinois communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority says it will distribute $7.1 million in U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance money made available through federal stimulus legislation last spring. Groups interested in participating should apply for funding by July 24.

Funding will be targeted to areas hit hardest by the pandemic based on analysis of number of cases, unemployment and housing needs.