Illinois reaches the highest number of COVID-19 tests in one day, three people from Tazewell county dies from virus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois tested 74,286 people for COVID-19 Friday, and according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, its the highest number tests in one day. Illinois is now reporting more than 5 million tests.

Saturday, IDPH also released 2,529 new COVID-19 cases and additional 25 deaths, with three of them being from Tazewell County and one from LaSalle County.

In Tazewell County, a male in his 70s, and two women- one in her 80s and one and her 90s died. A man in his 50s from LaSalle County died, according to IDPH.

IDPH is reporting the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from September 12 – September 18 is 3.5%. As of Friday night, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected