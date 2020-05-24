Pritzker releases re-opening guidelines for phase 3

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released detailed guidelines that will allow the re-opening of businesses.

The state is currently in Phase 2, but Pritzker said regions throughout Illinois would be able to move to Phase 3 by following safety guidelines. The earliest regions could move forward to Phase 3 is May 29.

In phase 3, retail, offices, manufacturing barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities, and bars and restaurants for outside dining will open.

Guidelines for retail:

A maximum of 50% of store capacity or five customers are allowed per 1,000 sq.ft of retail space.

Customers should not bring reusable shopping bags into stores.

Shopping mall food courts should have all indoor seating and tables removed.

Fitting rooms should remain closed if employees can’t disinfectant after every use within a disinfectant contact time of 1 minute or less.

Guidelines for restaurants and bars:

Outdoor area capacity should be determined by arranging seating to provide at least six feet of space between tables.

Six-person party limit.

Customers should wait for services off-premises.

Live music is permitted but social distancing guidelines should be in place.

Face covering required, except while eating and drinking.

Guidelines for personal care services:

The service provider should configure space to allow for at least 6-ft. of the distance between customers.

The service provider should eliminate the service of all beverages.

Maximum of 50% of capacity OR 5 customers allowed per 1000 sq. ft. of usable space.

Reservations only, no walk-ins.

Guidelines for health and fitness centers:

Reservations only, no walk-ins permitted.

Members should maintain 10-ft. of distance during exercise.

Members should wear face-covering whenever not exercising.

Contact exercises such as boxing, sparring, wrestling, etc. are not permitted.

Equipment should not be shared between members at the same time unless from the same household

If possible, the fitness center takes member temperature using a thermometer.

Pritzker’s guidelines span 10 different industry categories. To view detailed guidelines for each industry, visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.