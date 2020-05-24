Pritzker releases re-opening guidelines for phase 3

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released detailed guidelines that will allow the re-opening of businesses.
The state is currently in Phase 2, but Pritzker said regions throughout Illinois would be able to move to Phase 3 by following safety guidelines. The earliest regions could move forward to Phase 3 is May 29.
In phase 3, retail, offices, manufacturing barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities, and bars and restaurants for outside dining will open.
Guidelines for retail:
- A maximum of 50% of store capacity or five customers are allowed per 1,000 sq.ft of retail space.
- Customers should not bring reusable shopping bags into stores.
- Shopping mall food courts should have all indoor seating and tables removed.
- Fitting rooms should remain closed if employees can’t disinfectant after every use within a disinfectant contact time of 1 minute or less.
Guidelines for restaurants and bars:
- Outdoor area capacity should be determined by arranging seating to provide at least six feet of space between tables.
- Six-person party limit.
- Customers should wait for services off-premises.
- Live music is permitted but social distancing guidelines should be in place.
- Face covering required, except while eating and drinking.
Guidelines for personal care services:
- The service provider should configure space to allow for at least 6-ft. of the distance between customers.
- The service provider should eliminate the service of all beverages.
- Maximum of 50% of capacity OR 5 customers allowed per 1000 sq. ft. of usable space.
- Reservations only, no walk-ins.
Guidelines for health and fitness centers:
- Reservations only, no walk-ins permitted.
- Members should maintain 10-ft. of distance during exercise.
- Members should wear face-covering whenever not exercising.
- Contact exercises such as boxing, sparring, wrestling, etc. are not permitted.
- Equipment should not be shared between members at the same time unless from the same household
- If possible, the fitness center takes member temperature using a thermometer.
Pritzker’s guidelines span 10 different industry categories. To view detailed guidelines for each industry, visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.