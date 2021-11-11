Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger ‘thought about’ using gun during January 6 riot

FILE – In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the Capitol in Washington. Kinzinger a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack, announced Friday, Oct. 29, that he will not seek re-election next year. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

(WTVO) — In a recent interview, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said that he considered using his gun during the January 6th riot.

According to Insider, Kinzinger said he was “prepared to defend himself” against his own Republican Party.

Kinzinger also said that he felt a “real sense of evil” that day after then-President Trump claimed the election was stolen.

“I knew there was going to be violence. I didn’t necessarily know they were going to sack the Capitol, but I knew there was going to be violence. In fact, I warned [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy two days prior to it. And he was very dismissive of it, of course,” said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger decided to barricade his office and hide for six hours with his gun when he realized rioters had breached the capital.

“If you’re already at a point where you’re beating down police officers, and you’re willing to sack the US Capitol, which hadn’t been done in hundreds of years, if you come face-to-face with Chief RINO in his office, who doesn’t believe that Donald Trump won reelection, yeah, they’re going to try to fight and kill me, and I’m not going to let that happen,” said Kinzinger.