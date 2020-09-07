Illinois reports 1,381 new confirmed COVID-19, 8 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,381 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and eight new confirmed deaths.

Monday’s reported fatalities bring the statewide death toll due to the virus to 8,179 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 250,961 confirmed coronavirus cases during the same period. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,975 tests of specimens for a total of 4,447,347 tests conducted in Illinois.

That brings the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests to 4.2%.

