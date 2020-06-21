Illinois reports 658 additional COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is reporting 658 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released updated numbers Sunday, saying there have now been 136,762 cases since the start of the pandemic and 6,647 deaths in Illinois. However, the state’s rate of positive tests continues to drop. The preliminary seven-day statewide rate was 2%. The rate hit a high of 23% in late April.

Public health officials announced more than 23,800 tests in the past 24 hours. Starting Monday, Chicago’s lakefront trail and other outdoor trails will reopen. Later in the week, Chicago restaurants are expected to allow limited indoor dining.