Illinois’ revised legislative maps signed into law Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed the new House and Senate district maps.

The General Assembly revised the legislative maps and drew them with the 2020 U.S. Census data.

Pritzker said the move reflects Illinois’ diversity and preserves minority representation in the state.

“These legislative maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will help ensure Illinois’ diversity is reflected in the halls of government,” Pritzker said.

The Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in a protected language minority group.

The General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 goes into effect immediately.

Those looking for more specific information on the bill can find the full text here.