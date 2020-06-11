Illinois saw its largest monthly cannabis sales yet in May, reaching nearly $45 million

A customer shops for a recreational marijuana at Dispensary 33 store on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Cannabis sales in Illinois hit just under $45 million for the month of May, marking the highest monthly total since recreational sales began this year.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the numbers on Thursday. Dispensaries across the state sold 989,179 items over the 31-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $34,095,756.45, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $10,221,629.26.

Cannabis sales had not been this high since January, the first month adult-use cannabis became legal. Sales hit $39,247,840.83 that month.

A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs, the department said.

Since recreational cannabis became legal on Jan. 1 of this year, it has generated approximately $192 million in sales.

