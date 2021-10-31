Illinois’ school attendance decreased dramatically in 2020

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Board of Education unveiled its report card, which indicated that remote learning led to a major drop in student attendance.

Data showed that one-in-five students missed 10% or more of the school year in 2020. That is up 21% from 2019.

However, the state’s Board of Education does not see this as a trend.

“[We] do not anticipate our chronic absenteeism continuing to be that high, once we’re back to normal. [We] really, truly believe that the increase in the chronic absenteeism really was about access.”

The report card also indicated that more high school students than ever before took, and passed, dual credit and advanced placement courses.