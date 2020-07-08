Illinois Secretary of State is extending Drivers license expiration date until November 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates on driver’s licenses and license plate stickers have been extended by a month Wednesday.

The extension will make recently expired licenses valid through Nov. 1. The extension will also apply to state ID cards.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said the extension is to keep people safe while social distancing during the current heatwave.

“Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said. “During this current heatwave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”

Illinois drivers are encouraged to take advantage of the Illinois Secretary of State online resources to order new license plate stickers or fill out the preregistration application when wanting to renew your driver’s license.

