Illinois Secretary of State warning about scams

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White is warning Illinois residents about scammers claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office Friday.

White said the fraudsters will send texts or emails claiming to be from the Secretary of State office in an attempt to learn personal information and defraud Illinoisans.

“I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times,” White said. “My office is working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.”

White warns that many of these scams will look official with the Secretary of States’ office’s website logos.

He also encourages Illinois residents to follow several steps to protect their personal information:

Delete emails and texts that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and do not click on any links contained in such emails or text messages, as they may place malware on your devices.

that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and do not click on any links contained in such emails or text messages, as they may place malware on your devices. Hang up on any calls , including robocalls, which ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number.

, including robocalls, which ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number. Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number.

besides your Social Security number. Keep your software up to date, including your phone and computer operating systems and antivirus protection programs. Most phones, computers, and antivirus software can be set to update automatically when new software versions are released.

Anyone with questions about text message scams or identity theft is encouraged to call the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-386-5438 (Chicago), 800-243-0618 (Springfield), or 800-243-0607 (Carbondale).