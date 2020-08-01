Illinois sees 1,639 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- During their meeting on Friday, July 31, The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Board reversed their decision to cancel the fall sports season.

On Thursday, July 23, the IESA Board said they made the decision to cancel the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country. They said that the decision was based on the information they had at the time of the meeting, but after reading the guidance released from the governor Wednesday, they decided to update their policy.