Illinois sees 1,639 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The total number of cases statewide are 180,476, including 7,503 deaths in 102 Illinois counties. As of Friday, 1,347 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the virus.
