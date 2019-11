SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill that would end the observance of Daylight Saving Time in Illinois is headed to the Senate next week.

Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) introduced Senate Bill 533, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent year-round after the clocks spring ahead in March 2020.

So we’re going to give this a whirl next week in the #ILSenate. SB 533 would end the arbitrary time change & IL would join other states. Our bill—approved by a Senate committee in May—came to me from @CarlinvilleHS students. Should be interesting debate! https://t.co/64vZLYsu1h — Andy Manar (@AndyManar) November 5, 2019

Manar said students at Carlinville High School convinced him to introduce the bill, which passed out of committee on May 23.

It will now be considered by the Senate next week.