Illinois’ seniors struggle to schedule tests amid pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ incoming high school seniors have been struggling to register for standardized testing ahead of college application season after the pandemic caused testing dates to be canceled.
The Chicago Tribune reports that students weren’t able to take the SAT at schools in April, and ACT tests in the spring and summer were canceled after sites closed. Clay Linder is one senior who secured a spot to take the ACT. But like some, he was assigned to a site in another state. He registered to take the test in Chicago but was transferred to a site in another state.
