Illinois’ seniors struggle to schedule tests amid pandemic

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ incoming high school seniors have been struggling to register for standardized testing ahead of college application season after the pandemic caused testing dates to be canceled.

The Chicago Tribune reports that students weren’t able to take the SAT at schools in April, and ACT tests in the spring and summer were canceled after sites closed. Clay Linder is one senior who secured a spot to take the ACT. But like some, he was assigned to a site in another state. He registered to take the test in Chicago but was transferred to a site in another state.

