URBANA, Ill. – A sex offender from Central Illinois will spend several decades in prison for attempting to lure underage children to meet him via a popular dating app.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois said Christopher Ohm, 35, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a seven-count indictment accusing him of enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Ohm met with a 13-year-old whom he discovered online in September 2020. Ohm arranged to met the minor at an abandoned railroad track in Janesville, Illinois, and even offered to pay the child money for sex. The 13-year-old escaped Ohm’s vehicle and Ohm was later arrested when he tried to meet the child again at a local cemetery.

When police searched Ohm’s phone, they discovered he’d been trying meet a 15-year-old at a park in Bloomington, Illinois, in July 2020 using the same dating app. Police also discovered a tablet that Ohm had left at the cemetery containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Ohm was previously convicted of transporting child pornography in September 2012 and received a sentence of nearly 10 years. He was released from prison in September 2019 and had been serving a term of supervised release at the time of his arrest.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Ohm to 458 months in federal prison and will then spend the rest of his life under supervised release.