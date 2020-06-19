Illinois Sheriffs Association expresses ‘disappointment’ and ‘disgust’ toward Amazon due to “Blue Lives Murder” t-shirts

Springfield, Ill. (WMBD) — Executive Director of the Illinois Sheriffs Association Jim Kaitschuck expressed his disappointment in a letter to Amazon’s owners over their sale of “Blue Lives Murder” t-shirts Thursday.

In the letter, Kaitschuk states that while he understands we all have the right to our own views, the shirts will only cause more division.

“We certainly understand that the constitution and our freedom in this country provide us all with the right to our respective views. This, unfortunately, is not constructive or helpful to anyone and will only further perpetuate a divide that your policies indicate you are trying to close,” Kaitschuk said.

The letter concludes that the Illinois Sheriffs Association hopes Amazon will better engage communities positively. The full letter can be read here:

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected