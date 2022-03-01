SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The first six acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Illinois State Fair have been revealed.

Tuesday, officials shared the lineup, which features genres ranging from country, pop, and reggae to rock royalty. Those artists will perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage.

The full list can be viewed below:

Friday, Aug. 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Sunday, Aug. 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Wednesday, Aug. 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3 – $24/ Tier 2 – $29/ Tier 1 – $36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91

Thursday, Aug. 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100

Saturday, Aug. 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111

Sunday, Aug. 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

The Illinois State Fair is set to take place Aug. 11 through Aug. 21.