SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The first six acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Illinois State Fair have been revealed.
Tuesday, officials shared the lineup, which features genres ranging from country, pop, and reggae to rock royalty. Those artists will perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage.
The full list can be viewed below:
Friday, Aug. 12: Sam Hunt with TBD
Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120
Sunday, Aug. 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD
Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120
Wednesday, Aug. 17: TLC & Shaggy
Tier 3 – $24/ Tier 2 – $29/ Tier 1 – $36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91
Thursday, Aug. 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100
Saturday, Aug. 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111
Sunday, Aug. 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD
Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
The Illinois State Fair is set to take place Aug. 11 through Aug. 21.