Illinois State Police arrest Peoria Man for official misconduct and sexual abuse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State Police investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old McFarland Health employee Wednesday.

Thomas Bernardoni of Peoria has been charged with Official Misconduct, Harassment of a witness, Criminal sexual abuse, and unlawful restraint.

The McFarland Mental Health facility located in Springfield requested Illinois State police to investigate a possible battery of one of their residents in June.

Bernardoni was taken into custody Wednesday.

Illinois State Police Colonel Jamal Simington said they are committed to identifying criminal misconduct in state facilities.

“The dedicated men and women of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are committed to conducting investigations which identify criminal misconduct in state facilities,” Simington said. “It is imperative those who reside and work at these institutions are able to enjoy a safe environment which contributes to the best quality of life, free of any wrongdoing.”

Bernardoni is confined at the Peoria County Jail awaiting extradition to Sangamon County.

