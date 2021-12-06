Illinois State Police in progress of reducing FOID backlog

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are in the process of reducing the FOID backlog, after hiring additional Firearms Eligibility Analyst Trainees.

The ISP Firearms Services Bureau is processing FOID renewal applications in 38 days. State mandates require FOID renewal applications to be processed within 60 business days.

The renewal backlog reached 138,722 in Nov. 2020, 28,648 in Sept. 2021, and is currently down to 7,800.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys,” said Kelly. “We continue to improve our workflow, and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction.”