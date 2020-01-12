Illinois State Police initiates “Operation Lambert” for fallen trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– The Illinois State Police Sunday announced special enforcement of Mover Over (Scott’s) Law details to dedicate and honor a fallen trooper.

Christopher Lambert was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning when he was on the scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash in the left lane on I-294 near Willow Road. ISP said another vehicle failed to stop and struck Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car.

Statewide, additional move over patrols will be enforcing Scott’s law through Jan. 18.

In 2019, 27 ISP stationary squad cars had been struck by vehicles and drivers who violated Scott’s Law which resulted in two ISP deaths.

Lambert began his ISP career in 2013 and graduated with Cadet Class 123. He served honorably in the United States Army for eight years. He is survived by his wife, children, and parents.