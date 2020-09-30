Illinois State Police introduces sexual assault kit tracking

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Survivors of sexual assault that send evidence kits to the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Forensic Services (DFS) will now be able to monitor that process.

It’s called the CheckPoint system, and it will give sexual assault survivors the ability to follow the status of their evidence from hospital collection to law enforcement pickup, forensic lab submission, and the State’s Attorney’s office, where they will receive the final results of the process.

Any survivor of sexual assault that wants a forensic medical exam at a health care facility that has implemented the CheckPoint system is now able to track the progress of their evidence in the system. 86 percent of the health care facilities that offer sexual assault treatment plans have submitted user agreements to ISP to utilize the CheckPoint system.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the system will allow survivors to have real-time information about their evidence while keeping their privacy protected.

“This point-by-point knowledge of the location of their evidence will help to empower survivors and foster public trust in the system,” Kelly said. “ISP DFS personnel remain committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault through transparency and accountability.”

Executive Director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault Carrie Ward said ISP’s development of the system is a major step toward their shared goals of making data analysis faster and reducing the amount of time survivors are waiting for their results.

“We believe the continued effort to eliminate the backlog of evidence will lead to more perpetrators being arrested and more victims receiving justice as they recover from sexual assault,” Ward said.

Those interested in the Checkpoint system can find it here.

