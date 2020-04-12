Breaking News
More than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Tri-County area
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois State Police recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week

State News
Posted: / Updated:
Illinois_State_Police_seal_1514999422632.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Stae Police will recognize telecommunications, operator and “other behind-the-scenes-heroes” during National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week.

The recognition is from April 12-18. ISP said they will formally acknowledge the heroes who dispatch trooper and officers.

“Telecommunications personnel are often the critical lifeline for our citizens and officers in emergency situations. Even during these unprecedented times, in the midst of a global pandemic, they are still here to answer call after call, day and night.

COVID-19 is a perfect example of these heroes continually working behind the scenes and behind their PPE masks to ensure public safety and help fulfill the mission of the Illinois State Police. To them, we say, thank you,

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly

There are six call centers across Illinois, employing more than 114 telecommunicators. ISP said they answered more than 527,719 calls last year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News