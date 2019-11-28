Illinois State Police troopers help deliver heart transplant to hospital

Des Plaines, Ill– Two Illinois State Police troopers helped deliver a heart to the hospital after the vehicle originally transporting it broke down.

Trooper Cibrian and Trooper Snisko responded to a motorist assist for a vehicle with a flat tire on November 26th, 2019 at approximately 4:18 a.m. on I-55 northbound at Throop Street.

A surgeon, transplant coordinator and a medical student were traveling with the heart from Midway Airport back to UChicago Medicine’s Hyde Park campus. Realizing that time was limited to transplant the heart, the troopers safely transported the heart and transplant team to the hospital.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to transplant surgery,” stated Ashley Heher, Director of Media Relations and Breaking News for UChicago Medicine. “There is about a four to six-hour window of time for a heart to remain viable for surgery and the team had already been traveling for approximately 3 hours,” she concluded.

According to the spokeswoman for UChicago Medicine, the transplant recipient is recovering.

“Our District Chicago Troopers were able to turn a potentially bad situation into a thankful ending for at least one family this Thanksgiving holiday. I am extremely proud of our officers who acted without hesitation in this life-saving transport. I am equally proud of the hard work all of our Troopers do each and every day in keeping our roadways safe and those hearts that travel upon them, even safer,” stated Interim Captain Angelo Mollo.

The ISP would also like to remind motorists to follow Scott’s law and to slow down, and if possible move over out of the lane adjacent when you see any vehicle on the side of the road stationary with their emergency or hazard lights activated.