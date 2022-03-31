SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — March 31, 2022, marks the 13th annual Transgender Day of Visibility and in response, Illinois State Senators are standing in solidarity.

State senators and advocates reflected and mourned the lives lost due to continuous hate inflicted on the LGBTQ + community across the United States.

Illinois State Senator of the 7th District, Mike Simmons, said two black transgender lives have been lost. Simmons mentioned one of his constituents, trans advocate, Elise Malary. Malary was found dead along the lakefront in Evanston, IL in March 2022.

A moment of silence was held in Malary’s honor.

Simmons said while strides have been made, there is still much work to be done. Simmons highlighted those lost due to hate crimes and suicides. He said acts like these stem from rejection and discrimination from peers.

Illinois State Senator for the 4th District, Kimberly A. Lightford, said she’s a proud transgender mother. Lightford encouraged others to show compassion and love as well.

“Don’t isolate your children, don’t leave them in situations where they feel like my child just described, emotional stress mental stress and the suicide is inevitable,” said Lightford.

Illinois State Senator for the 13th District, Robert Peters, said 240 anti-trans laws have been introduced throughout the country.