Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois stay-at-home order ends as state begins to reopen; 1,622 new coronavirus cases reported

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Friday marked the end to Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order as Illinois transitions to Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the stay-at-home order’s place is new executive order dealing with the stages of recovery.

According to health officials, there were 1,622 new COVID-19 cases and 86 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. They say Illinois is averaging 40 fewer COVID-related deaths per day than we were two weeks ago.

There are currently 3,599 currently hospitalized with COVID-related illness in the state, which the lowest number in weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Friday also marks the end of Pritzker and IDPH’s daily coronavirus daily briefings, but daily statistical updates will continue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News